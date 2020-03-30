Showers off & on today, mostly dry for rest of week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a day of spring showers.
Rain will be off and on all day and we could see some heavy downpours.
Temperatures won’t budge much from early morning, so we’ll have highs in the upper 40s.
There’s a very small chance of rain Tuesday morning. Other than that, the rest of the week should be fairly dry.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.
It will be partly sunny Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs around 50.
It will be in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly sunny skies on Sunday.
