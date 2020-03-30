Troopers ask for help investigating burglary

BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police say someone broke into a home in Brasher Falls about a month ago.
Troopers say it happened on St. Regis Street around 10 a.m. on February 29.
Police say witnesses saw a green pickup truck parked at the home and a young white male around 20 years old was seen on the property.
Witnesses describe the man as having a thin face with facial hair and say he was wearing a gray coat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Jonathan White at 518-873-2750.
