United Way providing critical supplies to nonprofits during pandemic

"We've had a dramatic increase in the number of families and a lot of them are saying its because they're laid off," said Daniel Taylor, CEO of Lowville Food Pantry. "We don't get a lot of baby food, formula or cereal so this is what we've had calls for so this gives us something. The diapers, they're the sizes we run out of the most so this is going to help a lot of families that are coming in."