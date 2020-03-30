United Way providing critical supplies to nonprofits during pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Providing critical supplies during a crisis, the United Way of Northern New York is making sure local nonprofits have what they need to help people during this time.
Toilet paper, gloves, baby diapers, formula, cleaning products are all items that are tough to find right now.
But the United Way is making sure nonprofits in the tri-county region aren't going without them.
The United Way started a crisis fund 2 weeks ago and with the donations, it's been able to purchase critical supplies that nonprofits would have trouble getting themselves. Monday was its first distribution.
"Last week we put out order forms to all the food pantries in the 3 counties and today we issued out around 12,000 different items," said Jamie Cox, CEO of United Way of Northern New York.
It's a whole new ballgame for the United Way which typically isn't in the warehousing and distribution business. But it's stepping up where it saw a need.
"We were not a distribution center before this; we have about 6 major national suppliers that very quickly we established accounts with, said Cox.
"Something else that's been donated is space for the distribution center. Monthly Boxer, in the Jefferson County Industrial Park, is letting the United Way use part of its warehouse.
That allows the United Way to get deliveries, organize, store and distribute the items for free - items the nonprofits say are needed.
“This from the United Way is spectacular because they’re items we don’t normally get from the Central New York Food Bank. It broadens our capacity so now we can work with families that have tiny children, babies and infants,” said Richard Macsherry, Cape Vincent Food Pantry.
Cox says nonprofits are seeing two to three times their normal client load and the number is expected to grow, with many people getting laid off.
That's the case for the Lowville Food Pantry, which was one of the organizations to pick up supplies Monday.
"We've had a dramatic increase in the number of families and a lot of them are saying its because they're laid off," said Daniel Taylor, CEO of Lowville Food Pantry. "We don't get a lot of baby food, formula or cereal so this is what we've had calls for so this gives us something. The diapers, they're the sizes we run out of the most so this is going to help a lot of families that are coming in."
The United Way plans to make distributions from the warehouse every week until the need goes away. You can donate to the crisis fund by visiting www.unitedway-nny.org/crisisfund.
