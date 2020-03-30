Victims Assistance Center getting more calls during pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, more calls are coming in to the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County - and they're being answered.
Executive Director Jill Parker says the agency is receiving more calls to its 24 hour hotline and serving more people.
She says with everyone stuck at home, domestic violence situations can happen more often and could be worse than others.
If you are stuck at home with an abuser and in a bad situation, Parker says to call 911.
"First and foremost you should be calling 911 for law enforcement, emergency services and we will respond with law enforcement to provide services. But if you are in a situation and you want to talk to somebody about what's going on, I strongly suggest you reach out and dial 315-782-1855 and you will speak with somebody 24/7," she said.
Parker also says the Victims Assistance Center is working with the court system on emergency cases right now.
