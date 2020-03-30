Your Turn: feedback on stimulus package, the Amish & true love

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted in favor of a $2.2 trillion stimulus package to bolster the economy devastated by the COVID-19 outbreak. The president signed the bill:

Some money help is better than nothing at all.

Jamie Thompson

This...stimulus package needs to be slam-dunked in the trash.

James F. Brooks

The Amish community doesn’t get its news from modern sources. That’s why local officials are reaching out to the Amish about the COVID-19 pandemic:

The Amish around me are taking this seriously. Evey Sunday they usually travel in great numbers back and forth to church gatherings. Last Sunday not one buggy went by.

Amber Lynn

From my experience the "Amish grapevine" is very strong and fast! They know a lot about what's going on!

Ila Jean Terry

Nursing homes have visitor restrictions, but that hasn’t stopped a husband from seeing his wife. He sits outside, they see each other through glass and talk to each other on their cell phones:

This is the most amazing story. Brought tears to my eyes.

Dana Lee

Now that is true love!

Karen LaFave

