Arts All-Star: Zoe Williamson

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - For Zoe Williamson, music is a good stress reliever.
“It just gives me a positive mindset when I’m playing,” she said.
The Massena musician is the 7 News Arts All-Star for March 30, 2020.
She auditioned at SUNY Fredonia and will audition at St. Lawrence University and SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music. She wants to continue to perform and perhaps become a music entertainment attorney.
Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.
