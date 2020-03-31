COVID-19 outbreak causes uncertainty in dairy markets

HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Milk is being poured down the drain at Grimshaw Dairy Farm in the town of Henderson.
It's a rare occurrence, but right now it's happening at four farms that are part of the Jefferson County Bulk Milk Co-op.
“This was unprecedented, what happened from last week to this week,” the co-op’s Lynn Murray said. “Nobody has ever seen demand change that fast. There wasn’t enough milk a week ago and there is way too much now.”
Murray says the COVID-19 pandemic has increased uncertainty. He says not long ago when people were rushing to grocery to store to buy food and other supplies, milk on the spot market was in high demand and selling above it’s normal price.
But last week that demand started drying up. He says manufacturers are placing fewer orders and that has left the co-op with about 112,000 gallons of unsold milk, another rare occurrence.
“Our general manager has been calling around daily and hourly trying to find places to move our milk,” Grimshaw Dairy owner Pat Grimshaw said, “but no luck.”
Murray says that other co-ops and milk suppliers in the northeast are having to dump milk, too.
“It’s certainly not good, to take a percentage of the product and send it down the drain and not get a return for it is certainly going to hurt,” Murray said.
How much will it hurt? Murray says it depends on if orders start to increase and if help comes from the government.
