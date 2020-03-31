COVID-19 Tuesday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of people testing positive COVID-19 in the north country climbed to 44 on Tuesday.
St. Lawrence County was the only place in the tri-county area to see new cases. There are now 30 people with COVID-19. That’s up from 23 the day before.
Jefferson County has 12 confirmed cases, while Lewis County has 2.
New York continues to lead the nation in the number of cases.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state increased to more than 1,500, up from just over 1,200 in less than 24 hours.
The state has tested more than 200,000 people for COVID-19, 18,000 of which were tested in the past day. More than 75,000 of them have tested positive, 9,000 of which were added in the past day.
Nearly 11,000 people are currently hospitalized, about 2,700 of them in intensive care. To date, nearly 5,000 have been discharged.
Local businesses that are still open are taking precautions in order to keep both their employees and customers safe from the coronavirus.
Many of you have wondered if the food you buy or the packaging it comes in is safe. We spoke with a local health official about that.
The gym at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES in the town of Watertown has become the factory floor for face shields for hospital workers.
One person watching the coronavirus sweep through New York is Dr. Toby Cosgrove, renowned cardiologist, executive advisor to the Cleveland Clinic, and Watertown native. He says COVID-19 is a game changer when it comes to the delivery of healthcare.
Officials are doing what they can to help senior citizens who are feeling the effect of the coronavirus lockdown.
One local business decided to give their customers a break on their snow removal bills and instead asked them to pay it forward.
