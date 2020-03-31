Cuomo urges residents to exercise self discipline

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Battling the coronavirus takes a two-pronged approach.
One, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says, is preparing the hospital system for when the number of COVID-19 cases reaches its peak.
That, he said at his daily briefing in Albany Tuesday, is the job of the government.
“It’s government skill, it’s government performance,” he said.
The other prong is social responsibility.
No matter how boring or hard it is, he said, people need to stay home.
Otherwise, he said, it could put other people – the elderly and those with underlying health conditions – at risk.
“It is individual discipline to stay at home,” he said.
As he often does, he used his own family to illustrate his point.
Two weeks ago, his mother, Matilda Cuomo, visited his brother’s home. His brother is CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who on Tuesday tested positive for the virus.
Chris Cuomo wanted her to visit and she wanted to go.
And luckily, Andrew Cuomo said, those two weeks made all the difference.
“It would have seemed great and harmless, but now we’d have a very different situation,” he said.
That’s why, he said, people need to stay home.
“Love needs to be smarter than just reactive,” Cuomo said.
“It’s my family, it’s your family, it’s all of our families,” he said. “People have to get it and internalize this.”
People also have to curb their expectations as to how long the statewide lockdown will last, because no one knows.
“You can have a projection, you can have an opinion, but nobody knows,” he said.
“Calibrate yourself and your expectations,” he said, “so you’re not disappointed every time you wake up.”
It’s this social responsibility, he said, that will help relieve some stress on the hospital system by trying to keep the number of infections to a level that won’t overwhelm it.
“it’s all about the hospital system," he said.
Also during the briefing, he noted that the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state increased to more than 1,500, up from just over 1,200 in less than 24 hours.
The state has tested more than 200,000 people for COVID-19, 18,000 of which were tested in the past day. More than 75,000 of them have tested positive, 9,000 of which were added in the past day.
Nearly 11,000 people are currently hospitalized, about 2,700 of them in intensive care.
To date, nearly 5,000 have been discharged.
New Jersey has the next highest number of confirmed cases with 16,600. After that is California is California with 7,400 and Michigan with 6,500.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.