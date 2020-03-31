Getting a federal stimulus check? Sheriff warns about scams

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you’re expecting to receive a federal stimulus check, here’s a word of warning: watch out for scams.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe says his office is working in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to disrupt and punish any criminal activity related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He issued a news release Tuesday warning about scams (see full news release below).
Although the federal government has yet to issue any stimulus checks or direct deposits, it's important to know that the IRS does not initiate taxpayer communications via text, phone or email. In addition, the IRS does not request detailed personal information via e-mail or ask taxpayers for their personal identification numbers or passwords.
The fake calls, texts and e-mails may claim, “Our records indicate that you are qualified to receive the 2020 Stimulus Refund. The fastest and easiest way to receive your refund is by direct deposit to your checking/savings account. Please follow the link and fill out the form and submit before May 10th, 2020 to ensure that your refund will be processed as soon as possible.”
Online scammers have used phishing or spoof e-mails, which look like they are coming from a U.S. government e-mail account using the (.gov) address.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin advises, Americans will start receiving the money within three weeks, but tax experts say it could take longer than that for the Internal Revenue Service to process the payments.
Those who file their tax returns electronically and provide the IRS with their bank information will likely get their payments earlier via direct deposit.
Paper checks are expected to take longer to mail out.
The IRS specifies on its website that no sign-up is required, and there is no need to call. The agency will post additional information, when it’s available, at www.irs.gov/coronavirus.
The stimulus law specifies that recipients will receive a notice by mail no later than 15 days after the payment was distributed, which will indicate the amount of money sent, the method by which it was delivered and a phone number to call at the IRS if the funds failed to arrive.
To report any criminal activity related to COVID-19 or any other questions, call to the St. Lawrence County Detective Division at 315-379-2360.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.