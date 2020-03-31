Instead of sending bills, local business asks customers to keep their money, pay it forward

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - At a time when the all the news seems to be so upsetting, we have a story of a man who opened up a bill - not to be billed - but to be told to pay it forward.
JR Construction had a busy season with its snow removal service and now customers are due to pay their last installments.
But rather than getting a bill in the mail, customers are getting a surprise.
"Well, I was expecting an invoice, which I was contracted to pay, and I opened it up and started reading it, and I was shocked that they, instead of sending me a final payment due, they asked me to use that money if I needed it because a lot of people are living paycheck-to-paycheck, or to pay it forward to another local small business," said Shawn McCormick, JR Construction customer.
JR Construction workers say they've been through tough times so they want to help their customers or other small businesses in whatever way they can.
"These people help us, a small locally owned business, throughout the year to provide food for our kids, so why not help out all the parents who might be struggling right now who aren't working," said Kasandra Jackson, JR Construction secretary. "It's not much, but it's what a local business can do. So every little bit helps is what we figured."
And they say paying it forward doesn't have to involve pay.
“Everybody can help out in their own way. It necessarily doesn’t have to be money, but even emotional support in a time like this is really, really big, so we all keep our little bit of sanity that we have and we keep getting through it,” said Jackson.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.