Man allegedly assaults disabled resident

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Morristown man is accused of assaulting a disabled man.
State police say 27 year old Alexander E. Gagnon bruised the face and arm of a resident of the Individual Residential Alternative facility managed by United Helpers on High Street in Morristown.
Troopers say the alleged incident happened on March 21.
Gagnon was charged with second-degree assault and first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.
He was arraigned in St. Lawrence County Court and released on his own recognizance,
He will appear in Morristown town court at a later date.
