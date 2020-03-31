Mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rain left over from Monday will wrap up early Tuesday.
The rest of the day will be cloudy and mostly dry, with a slight risk of a shower late in the day.
Highs will be in the upper 40s.
Skies clear overnight and Wednesday – the first day of April – will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
It will be partly sunny on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Thursday and in the low 50s on Friday.
It will be in the mid-50s on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. It will be mostly sunny on Saturday and there’s a small chance of rain both Sunday and Monday.
