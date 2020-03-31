North country jobless rates for February are high, but just wait until...

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis and Jefferson counties had the second and third highest unemployment rates in New York state last month - and that was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many businesses and prompted mass layoffs.
The state Labor Department released the jobless numbers for February 2020 on Tuesday.
Lewis County's unemployment rate was from 7.4 percent last month compared to 7.8 the year before.
Only Hamilton County had a higher rate: 8.7 percent.
Jefferson County had the state's third highest jobless rate of 7.1 in February. That's down from 7 percent the previous year.
St. Lawrence County's rate was 6 percent, down from 6.1 percent the year before.
The lowest rate was 3 percent in Queens and New York counties.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 3.8 percent to 3.7 percent in February 2020.
Just last week, we reported a record-high number of people applied for unemployment benefits in March as layoffs engulfed the United States.
A local employment official said she wouldn’t be surprised if the jobless rate in the north country hits 20 to 30 percent due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
