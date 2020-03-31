Rev. Alan “Lanny” Richard Rule, 77, of Ogdensburg

Alan was born on September 14, 1942 in Beloit, WI, a son of the late Richard Stanley & Alice (Vierek) Rule. He graduated from Beloit High School. Early in his career he worked in a grocery store, bakery and later at Beloit Memorial hospital where he met his beloved wife Beverly. He then became employed at the Beloit Police Department. He received his degree in History from the University of Wisconsin and later attended Nashotah House Seminary School in Milwaukee where he received a theology degree and in 1973 was ordained a priest at St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beloit. His first parish was St Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Monroe, Wisconsin and St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Shullsburg, Wisconsin. When the family moved to Daytona Beach, Florida, he became assistant rector at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and eventually their rector. In 1998 he and Beverly moved to Cahersiveen, County Kerry, Ireland where he assisted at the Anglican Church of Ireland. In 2005 they relocated to Ogdensburg, New York and served at the Christ Church of Morristown until retirement. He then attended Notre Dame Catholic Church and occasionally assisted at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ogdensburg.