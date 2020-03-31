Rev. Alan “Lanny” Richard Rule, 77, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Rev. Alan “Lanny” Richard Rule, age 77 of Ogdensburg, will be held privately at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Notre Dame Cemetery. Alan passed away at his home on Monday (March 30, 2020) with his family by his side.
Surviving are his children Robert (Lisa) Rule of Vero Beach, FL, Alex (Maribel) Rule of Ogdensburg and Alynia Rule of Sebastian, FL; grandchildren Madison Rule, Connor Rule, Courtney Rule & Robert Rule Jr.; great-grandchildren Gabe Johnson, Derrick “DJ” Rule, Liyah Fairall, Alec Rule & Nicky Rule.
He was predeceased by his wife Beverly and a sister Linda.
He married Beverly Ann Walsh on July 20, 1963 in Beloit, Wisconsin and moved briefly to Syracuse, New York before returning to Beloit, Wisconsin
Alan was born on September 14, 1942 in Beloit, WI, a son of the late Richard Stanley & Alice (Vierek) Rule. He graduated from Beloit High School. Early in his career he worked in a grocery store, bakery and later at Beloit Memorial hospital where he met his beloved wife Beverly. He then became employed at the Beloit Police Department. He received his degree in History from the University of Wisconsin and later attended Nashotah House Seminary School in Milwaukee where he received a theology degree and in 1973 was ordained a priest at St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beloit. His first parish was St Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Monroe, Wisconsin and St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Shullsburg, Wisconsin. When the family moved to Daytona Beach, Florida, he became assistant rector at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and eventually their rector. In 1998 he and Beverly moved to Cahersiveen, County Kerry, Ireland where he assisted at the Anglican Church of Ireland. In 2005 they relocated to Ogdensburg, New York and served at the Christ Church of Morristown until retirement. He then attended Notre Dame Catholic Church and occasionally assisted at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ogdensburg.
In his spare time he dabbled in astronomy, building observatories at his farm in Wisconsin and in Ireland where they restored the Aghatubrid school house into their home. He enjoyed flying planes and sailed much of his adult life and even lived on a boat with Beverly in Daytona Beach. He also enjoyed his travels to Central America, Europe and all across the United States.
Alan was a member of the Ogdensburg Moose and Elks Club locally, and enjoyed his family and socializing with his friends. Memorial contributions can be made to any of his parishes. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com
