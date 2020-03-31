St. Lawrence County COVID-19 cases rise to 30

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of positive COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County continues to grow.
The county reported late Tuesday afternoon that it now has 30 confirmed cases.
That's up from 23 cases reported Monday.
Officials reported no patient is in the hospital; instead they are isolated at home and are being monitored by public health.
According to a map from the county, there are:
- 13 cases in Massena
- 7 cases in Potsdam
- 3 cases in Ogdensburg
- 2 cases in Stockholm
- 1 case in each of these towns: Lisbon, Canton, Norfolk, Lawrence and Hopkinton
