Still 2 coronavirus cases in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County has not seen an increase in its COVID-19 cases since the first two were announced over the weekend.
In its daily report released Tuesday morning, the county’s Public Health Agency says it still has two confirmed cases of the disease.
The two people who tested positive are in isolation at Lewis County General Hospital.
Twenty-four are 24 under quarantine, 10 more than was reported on Monday.
So far, 85 people have been tested for the coronavirus. Sixty-five of those tests came back negative. Eighteen more are pending.
