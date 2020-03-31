Sue E. Wylie, 53, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sue E. Wylie, 53, of Huntington St., Watertown, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020 at her home.
She was born on April 28, 1966 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Hugh and Ardis (Conklin) Reynolds. She graduated from Gouverneur Central High School.
Following school she became a Certified Nurse’s Assistant and worked at EJ Noble Hospital in Gouverneur for many years.
Sue enjoyed playing poker, Bingo, and going to the casinos. She was also a homebody and liked to read and enjoyed a good murder mystery. Sue loved spending time with grandchildren, family, and she loved her cats and bearded dragon.
Among her survivors are three children, Jordan (Kela) Wylie, Lacie Brown, Daniel Wylie, all of Watertown; five grandsons, Bryce, Bentley, Drake, Keighton and Karter; three granddaughters, Siniah, Jaydah, and Lyric; her two brothers and their wives, Robert (Lauralee) Reynolds, Randy ( Rebecca) Reynolds; a sister and two brothers in law, Rose (Marty) Stone, Potsdam, Doug Gray, Canada; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by a sister, Helen Gray.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no services at this time. The family will have a service at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
