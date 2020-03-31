Tammy Jean (Leonard) Cloe, 59, of Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tammy Jean (Leonard) Cloe, 59, of Bonaparte Estates, passed away on Monday evening, March 30, 2020 at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence.
Tammy was born on November 14, 1960 in Carthage, New York, daughter of the late Floyd R. and Monica P. (Sawyer) Leonard. She attended Carthage Central School. She went on to work as a sous chef for Tin Pan Galley in Sackets Harbor, and most recently, she was a Kitchen Manager for The Upper Deck Bar & Grill.
On April 12, 2013 she married William Cloe. William died in January of 2019.
Tammy enjoyed cooking, hunting and fishing. She also liked to travel and gamble. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and many trips visiting her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include six children, Tessie Adams; Travis Crawford; Tyler Crawford; Traci (Crawford) Jacobs; Thomas and his wife Krystle Sears; and Sierra and her husband Tyler Rice; four sisters, Linda Leonard; Peggy Heister; Mary Lou Peppers; and Juanita Huling; eight grandchildren, Jay and Alaina Bishop; Hayden Crawford; Brayden and Mason Jacobs; Maxwell Crawford; Quinn Rice; and Ashlynn Sears.
Due to current gathering restrictions, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County at 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
