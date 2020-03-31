Watertown’s Car-Freshner temporarily closes, lays off workers

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s Car-Freshner Corporation, the maker of the iconic Little Trees brand air fresheners, has temporarily closed and laid off workers because of the COVID-19 crisis.
That’s according to Cheryl Mayforth, director of The WorkPlace. She said the company temporarily shut down on March 22, which is when the governor directed that all non-essential businesses statewide must close.
Mayforth said the company told her the layoffs are temporary and there are plans to resume production once the pandemic is over.
Mayforth was unsure how many employees are affected.
7 News reached out to Car-Freshner Corporation for comment. We’ll update this story if we hear from the company.
Last week, Mayforth said she wouldn’t be surprised if the jobless rate in the north country hits 20 to 30 percent due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
