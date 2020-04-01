Allan Joseph Perry, Colonel, USAF (Ret), 85, Potsdam

During his Military Career Colonel Perry was active in Community, State & National Associations. He was a past board member of the South Texas Health Education Center, past President of the American Society for Health Education & Training, San Antonio Chapter; was the First Chairman, University of the Incarnate Word School of Nursing Advisory Council and was the Wilford Hall representative to the San Antonio Public Health Department (now known as Metro Health) and was a Board Member of the Local Chapter of the San Antonio American Cancer Society. He served on the Texas Association CEARP Committee responsible for developing initial Continuing Education guidelines for the Association. In addition, he also served on the Executive Committee of the Council on Continuing Education, American Nurses’ Association and was on the Editorial Board of the Journal of Continuing Education in Nursing. He presented numerous evening workshops throughout San Antonio, including USAA on “As Parents Grow Older – The Impact on the Sandwich Generation”. Following military retirement, he completed a graduate degree in Gerontology from the University of the Incarnate Word. During his Graduate Administrative Internship at Air Force Village I, he found great satisfaction in working with Village Residents and upon graduation was hired by the Foundation President, as Director of Resident Services in 1986. At the time of his retirement in December 1998, he was Executive Director. He and his wife Estelle became residents of Air Force Village I in March 2005. He was a long time reading mentor with OASIS at a local Elementary School within Northside Independent School District, Nursing Home Ombudsman for the Area Agency on Aging, member of the Northside Independent School District Senior Advisory Board for Community Education Services, including after school programs and past President of the Lions Field Council, Lions Field Adult & Senior Citizens Center. He also was on the Board of Directors of OASIS in San Antonio. Colonel Perry was a long-time parishioner of Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church. During his time at Resurrection of the Lord, he served on the Parish Council and wrote the Parish Mission statement, adopted by the Council; Editor of the Parish Newspaper, “Son Rise”, active in Music Ministry, joining a quartet of vocalists for the Saturday Evening Mass; and was a member of the Resurrection Building Committee. A 51-year resident of San Antonio, he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 8158, where he coordinated Resurrection Parish Blood Drives and the Knights Scholarship Program, for deserving Parish High School Seniors. Colonel Perry was also a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Honorary Life member. He was very active in the Blue Skies East, (Air Force Village I) Catholic Chapel Association and was instrumental in the design of the Blue Skies East Blessed Sacrament Chapel, Library and conference room.