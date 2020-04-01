Big lunch order helps small business pay the bills

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's not easy running a restaurant right now. But a big order at small diner will help keep the lights on, literally.
On a typical day at Johnny D's restaurant in Watertown, they'll get anywhere from 200 to 225 orders. Lately, that numbers been more like 15 to 20 orders a day.
"We make our hamburgers, fresh hamburger patties; last week we went through one of these for the whole week, where normally we'd go through this one a day," said the co-owner of the restaurant, Robyn Bartlett.
She says a lot of the businesses they get orders from are closed and much of the usual lunch crowd is working from home. She says they're working with a smaller staff - just 3 people most days.
"Yesterday, 12 o'clock noon and the phone isn't ringing, you know what I mean? It's just, it's so different," said Bartlett.
But earlier this week, the phone did ring. It was a call from Sam's Club looking to place a lunch order.
"I said lunch for how many? And she said 75 and when she said 75 it was like that's incredible, that's amazing, awesome," said Bartlett.
Wednesday, with a truck full of sandwich meals and homemade cobblers, the restaurant delivered lunches to the wholesale store.
Sam's Club's general manager says the store will do this with a few restaurants to help the small businesses get through and to appreciate its employees that are working long hours.
Bartlett says the store told her they would be ordering from Johnny D's 2 more times. She says that'll help keep the business going.
"Three times, that's huge. That will pay utilities and then a little extra over," she said. "I don't know if they realize how much a small business like us, an order like that in the time that we're going through, how much that meant. It meant a lot. It was a great, great blessing."
A big order, much appreciated by a small business.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.