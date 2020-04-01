Chilly to start, but plenty of sunshine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you venture out for errands or maybe a walk Wednesday morning, you might want to grab a winter jacket.
Temperatures were mostly in the 20s to start. It will be mostly sunny and temperatures should increase into the mid-40s.
It clouds up overnight and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.
It will be cloudy with a small chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
It will be in the 50s from Saturday through Tuesday.
It will be partly sunny on Saturday and Monday. Sunday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain both days.
