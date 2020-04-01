Correction officers will be allowed to wear protective gear at work

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - State prison employees will now be allowed to wear masks on the job.
State Sen. Patty Ritchie announced Wednesday that she received word from the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) that workers in correctional facilities will be allowed to wear masks to help protect them from COVID-19.
“I would like to thank DOCCS for listening to my concerns and the concerns of so many others who work in our prisons, as well as their loved ones,” Ritchie said.
The move comes after correction officers union president Mike Powers -- who is also an Ogdensburg city councilor -- tested positive for COVID-19.
The union says that before now, only those employees who worked in isolated or quarantined units were provided protective gear.
