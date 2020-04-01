COVID-19 Wednesday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of people testing positive COVID-19 in the north country climbed to 53 on Wednesday.
St. Lawrence County reported that it now has 37 confirmed cases, up 7 from the day before
The village of Massena alone has 14 people with the virus.
In Jefferson County, there are now 14 confirmed cases, up from 12.
Meanwhile, Lewis County still has 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The death toll from the virus continues to climb across New York.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that 1,941 people in the state have now died from the virus. That’s up from 1,550 on Tuesday.
While the governor is dealing with the pandemic, the April 1 deadline for the state budget came and went. Cuomo said Wednesday there was “conceptual agreement.”
During an interview with 7 News, New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul discussed the state’s massive deficit, “astounding” revenue loss and what it means for taxpayers.
The revenue loss is due to non-essential businesses being closed or offering limited service. Johnny D’s restaurant in Watertown is doing take-out orders and is struggling to make ends meet. But a big order at small diner will help keep the lights on, literally.
We got an inside look at Fort Drum soldiers in precautionary quarantine. Around 300 soldiers from the First Brigade Combat Team are back early from Afghanistan.
State prison employees will now be allowed to wear masks on the job. The only problem: corrections officers have to find their own masks, the union said.
North country public health officials are asking the public’s help to determine what effect COVID-19 is having on the region.
Gouverneur Central School District workers doing their part to help during the COVD-19 outbreak. Teachers are using the school’s 3-D printers to make face shields, protective hospital equipment.
Lowville American Legion members are thanking truckers for their hard work during this time by offering free meals at a roadside stop.
