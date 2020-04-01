Cuomo: coronavirus deaths near 2,000 in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Within 24 hours, nearly 400 more New Yorkers died from COVID-19.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that 1,941 people in the state have now died from the virus. That's up from 1,550 on Tuesday.
He said the number of confirmed cases in the state has risen to 83,712.
The governor said that of the 12,226 people who are hospitalized, 3,022 are in intensive care units.
To date, 6,142 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.
Cuomo said projections show the outbreak will peak at the end of April and that the state could need up to 110,000 hospital beds and 37,000 for COVID-19 patients.
He also cited projections from a group founded by the Gates Foundation, which said 16,000 people in New York could die from the virus.
The governor also said models project a high death rate through July.
He announced playgrounds in New York City are now closed due to people not practicing social distancing.
