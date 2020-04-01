Cuomo says there’s a ‘conceptual agreement’ on a state budget

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo said there was "conceptual agreement" on a new state budget.
He said legislative leaders were presenting the spending plan to rank and file members of the Senate and Assembly.
Last week, Cuomo warned of drastic cuts because of the COVID-19 crisis and singled out education, saying there were zero additional dollars for that.
North country Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush said that seems to be how it's shaping up.
"The education budget is flat, as far as what we're told. It sounds to me like they're going to be going on last year's budget; there isn't any increase for individual schools," said Blankenbush (R. - 117th District).
He says the budget process is taking place with social distancing. Most lawmakers are teleconferencing from their offices and no more than 30 Assembly members allowed in the Assembly chambers at a time.
The budget deadline is April 1.
