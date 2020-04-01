Dorothy “Jane” Daily, 78, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dorothy “Jane” Daily, 78, of St. Lawrence Park Road, passed away peacefully, late Sunday evening, March 29th, at her home.
She was born May 18, 1941, in Hillsgrove, PA, daughter of Howard and Lucretia Bryan Stoner. She was one of 16 children. She married Kenneth “John” Daily, on October 24, 1959 in Syracuse, NY. The couple moved to Alexandria Bay in 1973 when they purchased the Alexandria Bay Big M grocery store. The family still owns and operates the store to this day. The couple was always known for their kindness, generosity and dedication to the community. Mr. Daily passed away on January 3, 2013.
Her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, at her home on the River.
Jane is survived by her son, Kenneth John (Arlene) Daily, Valrico Station, FL, her daughter, Diane (Brian) Willix, Theresa, NY, her grandchildren, Maloree, Chelsee, Cierra, Chad, Cassidy, Conner and Rylie, great grandchildren, Lauren, Willow, Addison and Saylor, her siblings, Joyce, Nancy, Ben and Rick, and her close friends Dorothy and Shirley, the three musketeers.
Besides her beloved husband, John, she was predeceased by her son, Rick, her sisters, Shirley, Caroline, Joanne and brothers, John, Roy, Earl, Guy and Bill, as well as three other siblings who died as infants.
Services will be held at a time to be announced in the future, at the Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles. Burial will be in Barnes Settlement Cemetery, next to her husband, John.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.