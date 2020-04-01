Dorothy “Jane” Daily, 78, of Alexandria Bay

She was born May 18, 1941, in Hillsgrove, PA, daughter of Howard and Lucretia Bryan Stoner. She was one of 16 children. She married Kenneth “John” Daily, on October 24, 1959 in Syracuse, NY. The couple moved to Alexandria Bay in 1973 when they purchased the Alexandria Bay Big M grocery store. The family still owns and operates the store to this day. The couple was always known for their kindness, generosity and dedication to the community. Mr. Daily passed away on January 3, 2013.