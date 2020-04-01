Eleanor Cunningham, 80, of Morley

MORLEY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Eleanor Cunningham, 80, of County Route 14, Morley died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Claxton-Hepburn ER.
Services will be held privately with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Burial will be in Morley Cemetery. A Memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Morley Volunteer Fire Department or to Morley Cemetery.
Eleanor was born December 14, 1939 in Potsdam, NY. She was a daughter of the late Everett S. and Daphene M. (Sloan) Chapin and graduated from Norwood High School.
On December 27, 1958 she married Arnold Ford Cunningham in Norwood, NY. The couple were married 61 years.
Eleanor retired as a dietary aide for United Helpers after 22 years of employment. She also assisted on the family farm and was a caregiver for Grandma Cunningham and her daughter, Cora.
Surviving are her husband Arnold of Morley; three daughters, Carla (Ronald) LaDuke of Massena, Carolyn (Ken) Gibson of Canton and Cora Cunningham of Morley; five grandchildren, Jessica Vanier, Matthew and Nathan Gibson and Caleb Cunningham and Joshua LaBrake (and his father Kelvin); two great-granchildren, Brielle and Owen; a sister, Shirley (Lawrence) Aldous of Canton; two brothers, Donald (Deatta) Chapin of Norfolk and Harold Chapin of Norwood; a sister-in-law Charlotte Chapin of Geneva, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Cheryl Cunningham; a brother, Robert Chapin, and a sister, Dorothy Crowe.
Eleanor enjoyed the Morley Church Services, Old Country Western Music and going hunting. She was also especially fond of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
