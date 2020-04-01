Even when school’s out, the yearbook must go on

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - One Jefferson County school isn’t letting distance get in the way when it comes to finishing the yearbook.
The Indian River yearbook class is still working. Students and advisors continued to edit and proof the 2019-2020 school yearbook online after schools shut down.
Advisor Lindsay Turnbull says they've made the best of the situation while getting creative to make a meaningful product for the student body.
“I mean, it’s a heck of a way to start out your first year as an advisor,” Turnbull said. “I’m just really proud to see how far the kids have gone -- they’ve been pretty dedicated to this book and I can’t wait for them to see the final touches.”
The class reports that they’ve made their deadline to complete the final draft. It will head to be published next.
