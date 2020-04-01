Gouverneur school teachers make face shields for hospital workers

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gouverneur Central School District workers doing their part to help during the COVD-19 outbreak.
Teachers Heather Delity and Samuel Sochia use the school's 3-D printers to make face shields, protective hospital equipment.
The shields are being printed are based on a design by Budmen Industries out of Central New York.
So far they have made 160 shields for Samaritan Medical Center and are working on making 300 shields for St. Lawrence Health System hospitals.
"When we heard that this something we can do to help, we were were super excited that we actually had the tools that let us do that. You know, I'm not a medical professional so I can't really go and volunteer and help on the front lines, but this is something I can do to help," said Delity.
Delity says they have also been able to turn printing into a virtual lesson for students.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.