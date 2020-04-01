Jay Benedict, Teonietathe, 58, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Jay Benedict, Teonietathe, 58, was called home by creator on Enniskó:wa/March 30, 2020. Surrounded with love, Jay has found peace after a lengthy illness. His spirit is carried on through his parents Charles (Buster) and Pat Benedict, his wife Lisa Francis-Benedict, his daughters Dorian Benedict and partner Pat Tasse-Phillips, Janisa Benedict and partner Jake Martin, his grandchildren Taeys, Ever, Kansas, Kennen and Indi Mae, his siblings and their wives Keith (Keesee) and Nola, Billy, Willie and Darla, Quinn and April, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Jay, was Turtle clan and a self-proclaimed lifetime member of Akwesasne. He was a loving Husband, Father, Tota Man, Uncle, Son and beloved friend to many. Jay was born on Ohiarí:ha/June 27, 1961 in Cornwall, Ontario to Pat and Buster Benedict, who along with his family are very proud of all of the great accomplishments Jay achieved throughout his life and during his many years of service to the Akwesasne Mohawk community. Jay exuded a passion and dedication toward his role as the MCA, Director of Technical Services (DTS). With his 37 years of service he leaves behind a legacy of successful projects, strong mentorship of Akwesasne’s young engineers, and an overall desire to improve the community as a whole.
When Jay wasn’t in the office you would find him enjoying pontoon rides with his loving family on the waterways of the St. Lawrence, which he treasured so dearly. He also enjoyed working the garden, and riding his four-wheeler. He was always one to enjoy a good joke and will be remembered for his laughter and smile. He took a great deal of pride in his home, his beloved wife Lisa, his daughters Dori and Janisa and his grandchildren. He found tremendous joy in being a Tota Man who loved hugging and giving his infamous mustache-adorned kisses to his grandbabies. You would find him a frequent fan at their Lacrosse, Hockey and dance recitals, or taking them along on his adventures hiking mountain tops, or skiing the slopes. He truly cherished his family and the time he spent with each of his loved ones. His passion for life will be remembered and his impact on the community will be greatly missed.
Due to the current restrictions in place for the COVID-19, services for Jay will be held privately under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Cornwall Island Methodist Cemetery.
Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and express condolences with the family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
A celebration of life is being proposed to take place on Ohiarí:ha/June 27, 2020 at his residence. Further details will be confirmed and announced at a later date.
