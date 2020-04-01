Jay Benedict, Teonietathe, 58, of Akwesasne

When Jay wasn’t in the office you would find him enjoying pontoon rides with his loving family on the waterways of the St. Lawrence, which he treasured so dearly. He also enjoyed working the garden, and riding his four-wheeler. He was always one to enjoy a good joke and will be remembered for his laughter and smile. He took a great deal of pride in his home, his beloved wife Lisa, his daughters Dori and Janisa and his grandchildren. He found tremendous joy in being a Tota Man who loved hugging and giving his infamous mustache-adorned kisses to his grandbabies. You would find him a frequent fan at their Lacrosse, Hockey and dance recitals, or taking them along on his adventures hiking mountain tops, or skiing the slopes. He truly cherished his family and the time he spent with each of his loved ones. His passion for life will be remembered and his impact on the community will be greatly missed.