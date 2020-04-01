Legion thanks truckers with free meals at roadside stop

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - COVID-19 has brought many jobs to a screeching halt, but truckers can’t pump the breaks.
That's why one local organization thanking them for their hard work during this time.
You can't miss the signs and you really can't miss the Lowville American Legion members flagging you down from the roadside.
They're making a truck stop of sorts to say thank you to the truckers working to haul essentials during this pandemic.
They've set up at a trucker hot-spot, by Routes 12 and 177.
"Our Americal Legion family wanted to give to the truckers, who can't be with their families, an opportunity to just get something to eat because it's difficult for these guys right now," said Lee Hinkleman, Lowville American Legion post commander.
It's a gesture that fills bellies and lifts spirits.
“It’s been great, we just love doing it for the truckers in our community - here comes one now,” said Hinkleman.
One trucker came all the way from West Virginia, hauling cleaning chemicals for food companies.
"I think it's very good for morale, it's very nice to know that people are behind you, and that you have support for what you're doing," said trucker Eric Robohm.
One trucker said many rest stops aren't open to them right now, so it can be hard to get a quick bite to eat and this was the perfect pick-me-up.
"It's just a kind gesture, it's very appreciated," said Robohm.
"It's really exciting to be able to give back to the community," said Hinkleman.
The legion plans to do this every Wednesday until the virus passes.
