Lewis County coronavirus cases remain steady

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of confirmed Lewis County COVID-19 cases remains steady.
That’s the word Wednesday morning from Lewis County Public Health.
The two people who were placed in isolation at Lewis County General Hospital over the weekend remain there.
They’re Lewis County’s only confirmed cases out of the 96 who’ve been tested.
Seventy-two of those tests came back negative and health officials are awaiting the results of 22 more.
Officials on Sunday said the two positive cases are elderly people who were at a social event within 14 days of the onset of their symptoms.
