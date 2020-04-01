Lieutenant Governor Hochul: ’It’s astounding to see the loss of revenues

When asked about the budget, Hochul said, "It's astounding to see the loss of revenues in the last month in New York - revenues we rely on to provide servcies. So it's tough. The governor is committed to get this done on time and is working with the leaders of the Senate and Assembly, but I think what needs to happen is let the governor have the power to reopen the budget over the course of the year, instead of in a year from now, depending on our sitiuation - will more cuts be needed or will a recovery start sooner than expected? These are unprecedented to deal with a budget like this, but I think people will understand why we have to take these actions when our state government will have $10-15 billion less in revenue. That's the reality. The governor is not sugar coating it."