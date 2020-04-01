Man accused of stealing from Lowville businesses

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Lowville man is accused of stealing from three businesses.
Lowville village police say 27 year old Richard Nellenbach’s arrest stems from several criminal mischief and burglary cases throughout the village.
He was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.
Nellenbach is being held in the county jail on a parole warrant and is awaiting grand jury action.
Police say their investigation is continuing and more arrests and charges are expected.
