Montreal-Lake Ontario Seaway section opens

ST. LAMBERT, Quebec (WWNY) - The portion of the St. Lawrence Seaway that includes the north country opened Wednesday morning.
The section from Montreal to Lake Ontario opened eight days later than the Seaway’s Welland Canal section.
This portion of the Seaway remained closed to give the International Joint Commission more time to release record amounts of water from dams in Massena to try to decrease the possibility of flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
The first vessel officially into the section was the CSL Baie St. Paul (pictured above) as it passed through the St. Lambert Lock near Montreal.
Below is an image of a ship passing by Alexandria Bay Wednesday morning. It’s one of two images Ann Marie Hyde shared with 7 News via Send it to 7.
