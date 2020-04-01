53 people in tri-county region have COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of positive COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties continues to grow, while Lewis County’s numbers remain steady.
The St. Lawrence County reported Wednesday afternoon that it now has 37 confirmed cases.
That’s up from 30 cases reported Tuesday.
Health officials say there have been no hospitalizations related to the positive cases and there are more than 100 people in quarantine or isolation.
According to a map from the county, there are:
- 14 cases in Massena
- 8 cases in Potsdam
- 4 cases in Ogdensburg
- 2 cases in Stockholm
- 4 cases in Lawrence
- 1 case in each of these towns: Hammond, Lisbon, Canton, Norfolk, and Hopkinton
In Jefferson County, there are now 14 confirmed cases, up from 12.
There are 109 people in precautionary quarantine, 31 in mandatory quarantine and 9 in mandatory isolation.
A fourth person has been discharged from mandatory isolation.
The county reports 471 people have been tested. Of those tests, 391 have come back negative and 66 are still pending.
Meanwhile, Lewis County still has 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.