Pinwheels bring attention to child abuse

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County has planted a symbol of hope to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month.
More than 750 blue pinwheels are spinning across the north country.
The pinwheels represent each child who was helped by the Victims Assistance Center's child advocacy program in 2019.
"We just feel that is very important that we recognize these children and what they have been through and their struggles," said Erin Fazio, director of outreach, Victims Assistance Center.
Fazio also says during the COVID-19 pandemic there has been an increase in child abuse calls since everyone is home.
The Victims Assistance Center is asking anyone who sees or suspects child abuse to call 1-800-342-3720.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.