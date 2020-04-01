Shane Howard Simpson II, 37, of Redwood

Shane Howard Simpson II, born October 7th, 1982, of Redwood, NY slipped away peacefully on March 30, 2020 at the young age of 37 due to complications from pneumonia. He fought valiantly to overcome this serious illness to the very end. He will be missed by many family and friends--- all of whom became family to the Simpsons. Shane attended school through Indian River Central graduating with an IEP degree as well as being celebrated as an Alexandria Bay Purple Ghost in June, 2004 to a standing ovation. As a Purple Ghost Shane attended sporting events in support of his father the coach, his mother forever the cheerleader and his brother and sister, the athletes. He would be seen wrapped tightly in layers on the football field or in the best seat in the house during basketball season. His life was always at the center of his loving family, whether it be home, school, spring break vacations, camping or any other random event, Shane was along for the ride enjoying all of the many friends that gathered. Music, bonfires and being in the midst of the little ones playing made Shane glow as seen in that ever-infectious grin he proudly displayed in his happiest times.