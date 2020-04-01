Survey to determine pandemic’s impact on tri-county area

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country public health officials are asking the public’s help to determine what effect COVID-19 is having on the region.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service, the Lewis County Public Health, and the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department are working on a survey with the Center for Community Studies at Jefferson Community College.
The center will survey residents of all three counties by phone and email in the afternoons and evenings on Wednesday and Thursday (April 1 and 2)
The health departments will use this data to plan and monitor changes throughout the pandemic.
People will be asked about what impact the outbreak has had on them. The survey will be conducted anonymously.
Some people will be called randomly and others will be emailed invitations to complete the survey online.
The survey is being paid for by JCC.
Health officials say the community’s answers will help them identify priorities for action, understand challenges, track progress, and identify gaps.
Each public health office will make the results available to the public.
For questions about the survey, contact Faith Lustik at faithl@co.jefferson.ny.us.
For information about COVID-19 please visit the health departments’ websites:
- Jefferson: www.jcphs.org
- St. Lawrence: https://www.stlawco.org/Departments/PublicHealth/
