With 14 coronavirus cases, what’s going on in Massena?

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County has far more COVID-19 cases than its neighbors and Massena has the most in the county by far. People are asking why.
The town's 14 confirmed coronavirus cases are more than a third of the 37 in St. Lawrence County. People are calling.
“They want to know where these cases are,” said Timmy Currier, Massena mayor.
But Currier and others are saying that's not the point. It's protecting yourself that matters.
“If people take safety precautions - if they do those steps, where these cases are really doesn't impact them,” he said.
People with COVID-19 are not going out at all. They're quarantined in their homes and monitored daily by public health.
“If they are in this county, then we are responsible for the isolation or the quarantine process,” said Dana McGuire, St. Lawrence County public health director.
They must do a video chat daily with a public health worker and answer a text message.
As to why St. Lawrence County has many more case than neighboring counties, health officials aren't sure.
And as to why some areas of the county have many more cases than others, population can be factor. But there can also be another.
“If we get a case within a family and those family members get affected, or if it's in one household or location, that's also how that can happen,” said McGuire.
That's the case in Potsdam, where five SUNY Potsdam students tested positive. Officials have not revealed any such cluster in Massena.
Springs Park in Massena has been closed for quite a while now under the village's emergency order. But on Wednesday, we found the village sealing off playground slides and ramps.
Mayor Currier said he now divides his fellow citizens into two types: those who follow the emergency rules, and those who do not.
