GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Adele E. Fischer, age 85, of Gouverneur, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.
Adele was born on June 12, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Carl and Margaret (Shaughnessy) Sundermier. She attended school in Brooklyn. Adele married Edward W. Fischer on February 22, 1952. Edward passed away on October 8, 2004.
Adele enjoyed playing bingo and going to church. She loved her cats and adored her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, twins Troy and Foy Smith, Warren “Butch” Fischer, Kurt Fischer, Charles “Charlie” Fischer, Martin Fischer, Eric Fischer, Denise Stark, Sharon Kilmer, Rosemary Durham, Michelle Rossy and Catherine; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Adele is predeceased by a son, Harold Smith, a daughter, Adele Smith, twin boy and girl that died in infancy; two brothers, George and Carl and a sister, Margaret.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no services at this time. The family will have a celebration of life for Adele at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.