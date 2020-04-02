Benjamin N. Hoch, 38, of Lowville

Ben was a member of the Lowville & Stillwater Fish and Game Club; a member of BPOE #1605 Lowville Elk’s Lodge. He was very skilled in archery and enjoyed competing at state and national levels. Ben enjoyed the outdoors and hunting. He was very social and comical and loved helping others & always put others first. Ben was community minded and supportive of his country. Ben enjoyed pulling trucks at the Lewis County Fair and other local fairs and Woodsman’s Field Days. His pulling truck was featured in Diesel Power Magazine.