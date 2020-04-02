Benjamin N. Hoch, 38, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Benjamin N. Hoch, 38, of 6816 Number Four Road, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
A private funeral service for immediate family will be held at the convenience of the family at Beaches Bridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lowville Baptist Church, Deacon’s Fund, 7627 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.
He is survived by his wife Megan and their two daughters, Lily and Olivia; his mother, Melissa Hoch and her companion Stephen Millard of Lowville; his father, Robert Kaler of Castorland; his maternal grandmother, Eva “Betty“ Hoch of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Reginald R. Hoch, who he saw as a father figure.
Ben was born on April 16, 1981, Watertown, NY, and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1999 and from Jefferson Community College. He worked as a corrections officer at the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department for ten years. On October 8, 2011, he married Megan M. Williams at Beaver Lake with Hon. Charles C. Merrell officiating. Ben decided to go back to school to become a teacher, attended Potsdam College. During that time he was a substitute teacher for South Lewis Central School.
Ben was a member of the Lowville & Stillwater Fish and Game Club; a member of BPOE #1605 Lowville Elk’s Lodge. He was very skilled in archery and enjoyed competing at state and national levels. Ben enjoyed the outdoors and hunting. He was very social and comical and loved helping others & always put others first. Ben was community minded and supportive of his country. Ben enjoyed pulling trucks at the Lewis County Fair and other local fairs and Woodsman’s Field Days. His pulling truck was featured in Diesel Power Magazine.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
