Clarkson nixes May commencement

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clarkson University has decided not to hold its May commencement and is looking for ways to celebrate the milestone with its graduating students.
“It is with deep regret that we move to this decision and ask for you to consider alternatives with the administration and student leadership organizations,” president Tony Collins and student leaders said in a message to students affected by the decision.
“Your collective preferences will guide our next steps,” the message said.
The decision was made in response to health officials extending social distancing guidance into May because of the continuing coronavirus outbreak.
University leaders are surveying each group -- Clarkson seniors, graduate students completing degrees, and The Clarkson School – to see how they want to mark the occasion.
Possibilities include postponing the ceremony to a later date and having it at the same time as a later commencement. Officials are also asking students how they want to mark other events that would normally happen on commencement weekend.
Commencement was scheduled for May 16.
SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton have also postponed their commencement ceremonies.
St. Lawrence University has decided to stream its ceremony online.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.