Clouding up & a little breezy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be another fairly decent day.
It will be clear to start, then cloud up heading into the afternoon.
Highs will be in the upper 40s. A breeze could make it feel a bit cooler than that.
Rain is possible Friday morning and it could mix with some snow in higher elevations. It should be dry and mostly cloudy by afternoon.
Friday’s highs will be in the upper 40s.
It will be in the 50s from Saturday through Tuesday and around 60 on Wednesday.
It will be partly sunny Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday. There’s a chance of rain both Sunday and Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.