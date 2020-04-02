COVID-19 puts major power project on hold, officials want another project postponed

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A massive power line project is on hold due to COVID-19 concerns. Massena officials would like to see the same done with a second construction project.
Three weeks ago the New York Power Authority was getting ready to start a half-billion dollar power line project. Now, all is quiet. The authority confirms it's on hold.
“The New York Power Authority (NYPA) has temporarily paused major work on the Smart Path project, though some tasks are continuing,” said NYPA in a statement.
The authority says it will still take deliveries at yards and monitor sites for environmental protection. It doesn't know how long the construction shutdown will last.
The Smart Path power line project wasn't the only big construction project in the area set to start up this spring. Ten miles away, the $250 million, 4-year Grasse River cleanup usually kicks off this time of year.
The project typically brings 100 contract workers to town from other parts of the nation. Town officials say that's something they don't want to see right now.
“If you listen to the governor just one day a week, the message is the same: 'Stay home. Don't travel,'” said
Steve O'Shaughnessy, Massena town supervisor:
In an email to 7 News, the Environmental Protection Agency said the work in Massena will start as originally planned. O'Shaughnessy said that means about mid-April. Town officials plan to push back with a letter to the EPA.
“We already have too many cases here in the town of Massena and I don't want to see that get larger,” said O'Shaughnessy.
O’Shaughnessy said there’s no doubt the big projects and the workers they bring help the local economy – but health and safety are the priority now.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.