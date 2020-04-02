COVID-19 Thursday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of people testing positive COVID-19 in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties climbed to 61 on Thursday.
St. Lawrence County now has 42 people with the virus. That’s up from 37 on Wednesday.
In Jefferson County, there are now 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 14.
A third person had tested positive for the coronavirus in Lewis County.
The state’s death toll from the disease hit 2,373, up from 1,941 on Wednesday. Some projections say 16,000 New Yorkers will die by the time the outbreak is over.
The number of positive cases increased by 8,600 from Wednesday to Thursday for a total of 92,000.
COVID-19 continues to ravage the economy as many businesses are closed.
Nearly 370,000 people in New York filed new unemployment claims last week. That’s a staggering increase of more than 2,600 percent compared to last year.
Nationwide, more than 6.6 million new claims were filed, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
That means in the past 2 weeks, 10 million Americans have filed for help.
One local employment official says the latest numbers may not paint a true picture as people struggle to complete their unemployment claims.
Locally, a massive power line project is on hold due to COVID-19 concerns. Meanwhile, Massena officials would like to see the same done with a second construction project.
It’s a spring of uncertainty for local school districts. Teaching has been turned on its head, important tests are in limbo and the governor has some schools set for cutbacks to help the state budget.
There are some people who are now able to get back to work. About 500 licensed realtors across the north country will once again be able to show homes and rental properties. They couldn’t for a couple of weeks due to COVID-19, but now the job is considered essential.
If you can’t be open, you might as well take your business online. That’s the mindset of an auctioneer in Gouverneur.
Through it all, local people are showing their appreciation for people who are helping during this stressful time.
