Cuomo: what’s happening in New York will happen in the rest of the country

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - No county in New York is without a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his daily coronavirus briefing that the disease has marched across the state, covering urban, suburban, and rural areas.
“It is false comfort to say, ‘we are a rural area and we don’t have the density of New York City,’” he said, as a warning to less-populated areas of the country.
“New York state is a microcosm of the United States,” he said.
That’s as the state’s death toll from the disease exceeds 2,300, up from over 1,900 on Wednesday. Some projections say 16,000 New Yorkers will die by the time the outbreak is over.
The number of positive cases increased by 8,600 from Wednesday to Thursday for a total of 92,000.
The battle New York is facing, Cuomo said, is the same everyone across the country will face: is the health care system prepared for the numbers of patients officials expect.
“Can you handle the height of the impact on the hospital system, which is at the apex of the curve.”
And that apex could come anywhere from seven to 30 days, “depending on what model you look at,” the governor said.
The difference, he said, is in the way the models consider social distancing.
“Models that think special distancing will have an effect have a longer timeframe for the apex,” he said.
“It makes it difficult to plan, frankly,” he said.
Cuomo said that at the current rate of use, the state has six days’ worth of ventilators in its stockpile, something he said “is troubling.”
But, he said, the state is working on stretching that supply by cancelling elective surgeries, using anesthesia machine ventilators, converting some ventilators into handling two patients, and converting what are called BiPAP machines, which are used to treat sleep apnea.
And officials are still trying to buy more.
