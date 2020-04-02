Edward D. Haycook, Jr., 74, of Canton

Throughout his life he was involved in agriculture and often remarked his experiences and leadership in 4-H made him what he was. Ed and his wife Janet also owned and operated a small dairy farm in Bullville, New York. In 2005, soon after retiring from dairy farming, they moved to Canton, New York. Ed was an avid fan of his grandchildren’s sporting events and was always on the sidelines (in person or by video) cheering them on. He also served as Trustee of the United Methodist Church in Canton.